Dinner and a movie: Jordan Love is putting in the work to be a leader for the Packers
Jordan Love is showing how much he loves his Green Bay Packers teammates in a unique manner.
By John Buhler
Facts: There is nothing dinner and a movie cannot solve. While this killer combo often aligns itself to romantic relationships, it in fact can help professional athletes bond with their teammates. In a place like Green Bay, Wisconsin, where you have to make your own fun, that is exactly what Jordan Love is doing to demonstrate his own leadership style as the new face of the Green Bay Packers franchise.
Packers wide receiver Bo Melton told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic that Love has played the role of host at his house for a film session and dinner at his place every Monday night since the season started. While the movies the Packers are watching are not exactly Hollywood blockbusters reserved for the silver screen, their hard work and patience is rewarded with some delicious grub from Love.
It may be a great way for the Packers to bond with their new franchise quarterback, but Love carries with him a ton of pressure as the guy who has to replace Aaron Rodgers in Titletown. In year four out of Utah State, the former first-round pick is finally living up to the draft hype. In limited action over his first three years in the league, Love was starting to look like a bust. Now, he is clearly the team's guy.
Whether he is cooking up something special or ordering it online, Love clearly loves his teammates.
No matter what happens in Week 18, the Packers do not need to draft another quarterback in 2024.
Jordan Love feels nothing but love from Green Bay Packers teammates
Although I remain skeptical about the Packers' ceiling long-term with Love as the team's new franchise quarterback, I would be lying to you if didn't think this new era of Packers football felt like a breath of fresh air. In some years, they might be good enough to win the NFC North with Love as their quarterback, but I think the days of them potentially bottoming out might be over with and done now.
What I like the most about Love in Green Bay is that he is starting to become a man of the people. That plays very well in the smallest town in North American professional sports. His dual-threat playmaking abilities got him drafted high, but he needed some polishing before he finally got his due in Green Bay. Seeing that head coach Matt LaFleur has believed in him all along is such a great thing.
Overall, I think we did sleep a little bit on Love's intangibles coming out. Yes, he had that one good year at Utah State pre-COVID, but even then it felt like the Packers reached on him back in 2020. For now, Green Bay can enter this offseason with a great feeling that they have got their guy for the short-term, medium-term, and maybe even long-term. Love is all you need if you are the Packers.
Dinner and a movie with a little bit of Love goes a long way in being able to win over your teammates.