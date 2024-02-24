1 blockbuster trade all 32 NFL teams can make to improve in 2024
NFL teams are setting their sights on free agency and the draft to set themselves up for success in 2024. Another often overlooked path to improvement still exists, though: trades! Today we'll look at one trade each team can make to instantly improve.
Indianapolis Colts trade for Brian Burns
Though they didn't quite reach the same heights as the Houston Texans, the Indianapolis Colts are in a similar boat. Rookie QB Anthony Richardson was seen by many as a project when he was drafted, but under Shane Steichen, he looked to be far ahead of schedule before his season was cruelly cut short by a shoulder injury in Week 5.
The Colts battled all year with backup Gardner Minshew, coming within a Week 18 winner-take-all showdown against Houston of an improbable division title. There's no way the team won't either extend or use the franchise tag on receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and with Jonathan Taylor signed to a multi-year deal after last offseason's drama, the pieces are in place for a superb offense if Richardson stays healthy.
The Colts ranked fifth in the league in sacking the quarterback in 2023, but with the preponderance of elite quarterbacks in the AFC, you can never have enough pass rushing depth. Brian Burns of the Carolina Panthers has been involved in endless trade rumors over the past couple years, even as he's been one of the more consistent defensive linemen in the league, and he would be a great fit in Indy.
The Panthers' putrid offense needs to be the focus of Carolina's offseason, whether that means adding weapons for Bryce Young via free agency, trades, or the draft. The Colts possess the No. 15 pick, which Carolina could use to add a playmaker such as Keon Coleman of Florida State or Brian Thomas Jr. of LSU. Remember that Carolina has no first-rounder after trading it to the Bears for Young last year. Carolina gets a good pick, and Indy gets a pass rusher it can pair with DeForest Buckner to try and make some noise in the AFC.