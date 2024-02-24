1 blockbuster trade all 32 NFL teams can make to improve in 2024
NFL teams are setting their sights on free agency and the draft to set themselves up for success in 2024. Another often overlooked path to improvement still exists, though: trades! Today we'll look at one trade each team can make to instantly improve.
Jacksonville Jaguars trade for Ted Karras
We've tried to identify players that would get fans excited if their team was acquiring them, and while trading for a center isn't exactly a sexy move, it's one of the best things Jacksonville Jaguars GM Trent Baalke could do to help his team.
Luke Fortner was a second-round pick for Jacksonville in 2022, but he's been a real liability to Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense. His PFF grade is a practically unheard of 44.3, somehow even lower than the 49.6 he earned in 2022. Jacksonville can ill afford to enter the year with Fortner at the top of the depth chart again.
The Cincinnati Bengals' Ted Karras is a solid pro, and he would be a huge upgrade to the Jags' line. With only one year left on his contract, Cincy could save some money that it can put towards its biggest priority, retaining Tee Higgins.
For that reason, the Bengals wouldn't be looking to take back any salary in this trade. Jacksonville's draft situation will depend on what it does with Calvin Ridley. Re-sign him to an extension and the Jags lose their second-rounder to Atlanta. Franchise tag him or let him walk and they have to send a third. Neither outcome should affect this deal, as a center in the last year of his contract isn't going to command a high price tag. The Bengals would look at the cap savings plus a fifth-round pick as worth it.