1 blockbuster trade all 32 NFL teams can make to improve in 2024
NFL teams are setting their sights on free agency and the draft to set themselves up for success in 2024. Another often overlooked path to improvement still exists, though: trades! Today we'll look at one trade each team can make to instantly improve.
Kansas City Chiefs trade for Amari Cooper
Yet another Super Bowl victory is in the rearview mirror for the Kansas City Chiefs, but that doesn't mean that general manager Brett Veach will be resting on his laurels. Despite overcoming all challengers, this was clearly a very flawed team, and to pull off a never-before-seen three-peat, Veach will need to navigate a very tricky offseason.
Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed are both free agents, and recent rumors suggest that Jones will be coming back, while Sneed will be moving on. That could put the Chiefs in the market for a new cornerback to pair with Trent McDuffie, yet no need is more pressing than bringing in wide receiver help.
I'm not sure we fully appreciate the greatness of Patrick Mahomes. The man has won two Super Bowls since losing Tyreek Hill, and he's done it with a wide receiver room of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, and Mecole Hardman. Rashee Rice looks like a real go-to option, but Mahomes needs one more. There's no extra credit for degree of difficulty.
That's why we're looking at Amari Cooper. The Cleveland Browns have work to do to get under the cap, and the Chiefs could be the beneficiary. Cooper overcame the Browns quarterback carousel to still post 1,250 yards and make the Pro Bowl. Imagine what he could do with Patrick Mahomes throwing to him.
The Browns are still hurting from the Deshaun Watson trade in many ways, but especially in the draft. Cleveland once again has no first-round pick, and they're also missing their fourth-rounder this year, too. Thankfully for them, this is the end of what they owe in the Watson deal.
Even though Kansas City picks last each round, the Browns would love to get their hands on some draft picks to build a younger and more cost-effective roster. Shedding Cooper's salary would be nice, but getting a third- and a fifth-rounder in return would be even better, and it would give the Chiefs someone to count on besides Rice and a still-good-but-not-as-great-as-he-once-was Travis Kelce.