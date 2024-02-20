Chiefs letting defensive star walk should be great news for Chris Jones
The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly letting L'Jarius Sneed walk in free agency. As painful as it is, that's good news for Chris Jones.
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs will reportedly let cornerback L'Jarius Sneed walk in free agency, as he's set to earn a contract value of at least $65 million over four years, per spotrac. As great as the Chiefs are, they are held to the same standard as every other NFL team -- the salary cap is king.
Kansas City has a litany of important free agents to re-sign this offseason. A three-peat is within reach, but it all depends on who Brett Veach keeps around. Sneed was one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, but Trent McDuffie has proven enough in his two season in the league to suggest he can replace the two-time Super Bowl champ.
Chiefs moving on from L'Jarius Sneed can help Chris Jones
As NFL insider Dan Graziano writes in his latest rumor roundup for ESPN, the Chiefs have been preparing for life without Sneed for awhile now:
“Sneed is one of the league’s top corners and a key part of the Chiefs’ defense (nine pass breakups last season and 10 career interceptions), so he wouldn’t be easy to replace,” Graziano wrote. “But the Chiefs have drafted four cornerbacks in the past two drafts, including 2022 first-rounder Trent McDuffie, who appears more than ready to take over as the No. 1 corner if Sneed leaves."
The bad news for the Chiefs is that Chris Jones market value is even higher. Spotrac estimates he will earn around $28 million per season, which is technically cheaper than the $30 million franchise tag they could place upon him.
Jones isn't old enough that the Chiefs should settle for a one-year deal. If the veteran pass-rusher wants to win more Super Bowl in Kansas City, perhaps he'd consider a deal loaded with incentives similar to the one-year contract he signed last summer.
Spending $65 million on Sneed was never a real option if the Chiefs intended to keep Jones. At the very least, this will give them a chance.