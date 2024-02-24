1 blockbuster trade all 32 NFL teams can make to improve in 2024
NFL teams are setting their sights on free agency and the draft to set themselves up for success in 2024. Another often overlooked path to improvement still exists, though: trades! Today we'll look at one trade each team can make to instantly improve.
Los Angeles Rams trade for Joey Bosa
We've talked already about how the Chargers figure to shake things up in their first year under Jim Harbaugh. Joey Bosa, who signed a record-breaking contract in 2020 and could save L.A.about $39 million in cap space in the next two years if he is moved, is a prime candidate to be in another team's jersey when Week 1 rolls around.
Bosa is a skilled pass-rusher, but he hasn't lived up to his contract. Injuries have impacted three of his four seasons, and he's averaged less than seven sacks per year since signing his massive deal. Even with his astronomical cap number, though, the Chargers should have no shortage of teams interested should they make him available.
The Los Angeles Rams have a history of trading for star players (see Jalen Ramsey and Matthew Stafford), and after fielding a rookie-laden team in 2023, they have the cap flexibility to make a splashy move. Bosa could pair with Aaron Donald and Kobie Turner, who had nine sacks in a fantastic rookie season, to form a fearsome pass rush. Bosa wouldn't even have to call the moving van, as he'd still be playing in SoFi Stadium.
Rams general manager Les Snead has traditionally used his draft picks as trade chips, but his selections of Turner, Puka Nacua, Byron Young, and Steve Avila all made an instant impact in their first seasons. With a first, a second, two thirds, three fifths, and four sixths, will he be able to resist trading some away this time?
Bosa's upside is undeniably high, but his cap hit and injury history make it unlikely that the Chargers could extract a first-round pick in a deal. Getting both of the Rams' third-rounders would help them retool the roster, while from the Rams' perspective, adding Bosa could get them one step closer to competing with the 49ers for division supremacy.