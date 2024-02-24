1 blockbuster trade all 32 NFL teams can make to improve in 2024
NFL teams are setting their sights on free agency and the draft to set themselves up for success in 2024. Another often overlooked path to improvement still exists, though: trades! Today we'll look at one trade each team can make to instantly improve.
Miami Dolphins trade for Jaycee Horn
Mike McDaniel has turned the Miami Dolphins into arguably the league's most exciting team. Miami has speed all over the field on offense, with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Devon Achane, and Raheem Mostert. The Phins fizzled late in the year, though, losing the division to the Bills in the season's final week and bowing out in the first round of the playoffs to the Chiefs.
The path to improvement is a rocky one. The Dolphins are well above the cap and will need to make multiple cuts or trades just to get under. The draft cupboard is nearly bare, as well, preventing them from following the Rams blueprint of cutting costs by replacing many overpriced veterans with underpaid rookies.
Miami needs to shed salary, which is why they reportedly plan to cut cornerback Xavien Howard. This leaves a hole opposite Jalen Ramsey, which the Dolphins could look to fill with Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn. Horn has been laid low by injuries in his first three NFL seasons, but when healthy, he's shown the skill that made him a first-round pick. He's also still on his rookie contract.
Despite finishing with the league's worst record, Carolina had a surprisingly competent defense, with the fourth-fewest yards allowed in the league. What they need is some of that offensive speed that the Dolphins have in abundance.
Raheem Mostert is a Mike McDaniel favorite, having played for him in San Francisco before coming to the Dolphins, but he makes a lot of sense as a piece in a deal for Horn. Miami would still be fine in the backfield, as Achane could step into the starter's role and Jeff Wilson Jr., another former Niner, could get more touches. The Dolphins could also include pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah, a solid player who nonetheless would save them almost $14 million if he is moved.
If Horn stays healthy, the Dolphins would have one of the best cornerback tandems in the league. If not, they at least saved almost $20 million.