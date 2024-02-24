1 blockbuster trade all 32 NFL teams can make to improve in 2024
NFL teams are setting their sights on free agency and the draft to set themselves up for success in 2024. Another often overlooked path to improvement still exists, though: trades! Today we'll look at one trade each team can make to instantly improve.
Minnesota Vikings trade for Sam Howell
The Minnesota Vikings have a perilous road to walk this offseason. All-world receiver Justin Jefferson is looking for a record-breaking extension, while quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is coming off of an Achilles tear but has been one of the better quarterbacks in the league, is an unrestricted free agent.
I refuse to believe that Minnesota will let Jefferson go. Cousins, who is 35 and has garnered interest from multiple quarterback-needy teams, could be a different story.
Kevin O'Connell may have to transition to a new plan under center, and reports have linked Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy as a key Vikings target in the first round of the draft. If Cousins leaves, whether it be to Atlanta, Pittsburgh, or elsewhere, the Vikings will need a backup plan, since going into the draft without anyone capable of being the starter would be extremely dicey.
Washington, Cousins' former stomping grounds, makes an ideal trade partner. The Commanders have the second pick in the draft, and are sure to draft Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels. This makes Sam Howell, who completed over 63% of his passes for just under 4,000 yards last year, expendable.
Howell took too many sacks and threw too many interceptions, but he was also playing behind one of the league's worst offensive lines. Despite the mistakes, he still showed that he could sling it. Minnesota O-line is much better than Washington's, and with Jefferson, TJ Hockenson, and Jordan Addison, the Vikings have even better weapons than the Commanders.
With Caleb Williams as the presumed No. 1 pick, there's a good chance the Commanders end up with Drake Maye. Trading Howell eliminates the awkward possibility of having Maye replace his former Tar Heel teammate, and even if the Vikings do end up drafting McCarthy, Howell could provide good competition which could allow the rookie to sit and learn before taking the reins. Even if Cousins re-signs, Howell would be a tremendous improvement over all the other quarterbacks Minnesota marched out after Cousins went down last year. A fourth-rounder should be enough to get a deal done.