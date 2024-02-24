1 blockbuster trade all 32 NFL teams can make to improve in 2024
NFL teams are setting their sights on free agency and the draft to set themselves up for success in 2024. Another often overlooked path to improvement still exists, though: trades! Today we'll look at one trade each team can make to instantly improve.
New England Patriots trade for Keenan Allen
Life without Bill Belichick is going to take some getting used to in New England. Former Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo is now in charge, and he has his work cut out for him.
The Patriots might be the least talented offense in the NFL. The third pick in the draft is sure to go to either a quarterback or Marvin Harrison Jr., either of which should be a big help, but there's plenty more work to be done.
The Patriots have a very good defense and nearly $87 million in cap space. A draft pick here, a free agent signing or two there, and a couple of trades could instantly turn this offense around, which means that they're not as far from contention as most people think.
That's where the Los Angeles Chargers come in. Moving on from either Keenan Allen or Mike Williams would save L.A. a ton of money as they transition to the Jim Harbaugh era. Allen is two years older, but he's been the better player, and Williams is coming off a torn ACL. Allen's route-running also seems like it would be a rookie quarterback's best friend, so he's the preferred option for New England.
Allen's age, plus the fact that he has only a year left on his deal, make it difficult to project his value in a trade. When healthy, he's a top-10 receiver in the league, but with the Chargers needing to save money, New England should be able to get him for something reasonable, like a fourth-round pick.