New Patriots HC Jerod Mayo leaves no mystery about team’s draft plans
The newly hired head coach of the New England Patriots, Jerod Mayo, had his introductory press conference today. During that time, Mayo hinted at the team's draft plans this offseason.
By Lior Lampert
As the New England Patriots enter the post-Bill Belichick era, newly hired head coach Jerod Mayo was introduced to the media today.
Mayo made headlines for comments he made throughout the press conference, including a comment regarding the team’s upcoming plans in the 2024 NFL Draft.
New England Patriots HC Jerod Mayo hints at quarterback upgrade
The Patriots are slated to pick third overall in this year’s draft and have been widely expected to select a quarterback with the selection. During an interview with CBS News Boston, Mayo all but confirmed that the Pats intend to replace signal-caller Mac Jones, who has struggled mightily over the past two seasons after earning a Pro Bowl nod as a rookie.
The Patriots selected Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. After leading New England to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth as a rookie, Jones has been unable to maintain that level of play over the past two seasons. In that span, Jones has an 8-17 record in 25 starts while boasting a 24:23 touchdown-to-interception ratio. His recent efforts parlayed with a new coaching regime have opened the door for the Patriots to draft another quarterback this offseason, moving on from Jones.
“We’re going to draft the best player for a position that’s very important. You put the pieces together,” Mayo stated.
What position is more important than the quarterback in the NFL? The Pats have been desperately looking for the heir to legendary field general Tom Brady, who won six Super Bowls in 20 seasons playing under Belichick in New England.
The Patriots have plenty of questions to answer this offseason after recording five or fewer wins in a season for the first time since 2000. However, Mayo has already addressed their most crucial concern by hinting at the team’s desire to upgrade the quarterback position with their No. 3 overall draft pick in this year’s draft.