Break the bank, literally: Justin Jefferson sends a stern warning to Vikings
Justin Jefferson let the Minnesota Vikings know he wants to get paid.
By Scott Rogust
This offseason, there are quite a few NFL wide receivers that could get paid in free agency. From Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals to Michael Pittman Jr. of the Indianapolis Colts to Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But next year, there's a possibility that a superstar could hit free agency. That player is Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Since entering the 2020 season, Jefferson became an immediate impact player and propelled himself into the upper echelon of NFL wide receivers. After all, he did become just the second wide receiver in Vikings history to record 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons, with the other player being Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss.
Jefferson is in the final year of his rookie contract, and has yet to agree to terms on a new deal with the Vikings.
While speaking with Mad Dog Sports Radio's Adam Schein on Wednesday, Jefferson was asked about his contract situation and what he could look for. Jefferson said that he wants to "break the bank," and to "be a part of an organization that wants me, and to really give me what I deserve."
Justin Jefferson wants to 'break the bank' on new contract, expresses belief Vikings can get a deal done
While will without a doubt scare Vikings fans, Jefferson did express his belief that the team "will do what they need to do to have [him] in the building." But Jefferson does say that he doesn't know if that will be the case as of this moment.
There's always the possibility that the Vikings and Jefferson can reach an agreement before the start of the 2024 season. A deal could also get done during the season. But there's the danger that Jefferson hits free agency and begins to receive offers from interested teams. Jefferson could very well "break the bank" if that happens.
Spotrac projects Jefferson's market value to be set at an annual average salary of $29.3 million. That would be second behind Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is making $30 million a season on his four-year, $120 million contract. There's a strong possibility that Jefferson could shatter the market set by Hill.
This past season, Jefferson was hampered by a hamstring injury that limited him to just 10 games. Even by missing seven games, and with the turnover at quarterback due to Kirk Cousins suffering a ruptured Achilles, Jefferson still recorded 68 receptions for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns on 100 targets. With that, Jefferson recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons.
Jefferson is looking to get paid on his next contract. It's up to the Vikings to send an offer and convince Jefferson to sign on the dotted line to ensure the superstar doesn't don another uniform.