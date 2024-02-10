3 ways the Miami Dolphin can break their playoff win drought next season
The Dolphins have plenty of style, but they need to add substance next year to become a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
The Dolphins were one of the most entertaining teams to watch in the entire NFL last season. Unfortunately for fans on South Beach, that didn't contribute to playoff success. That makes strengthening the roster for postseason football Miami's top priority heading into the offseason.
The good news is that the roster is chock-full of high-end talent. Tua Tagovailoa isn't a perfect quarterback, but he executes the team's offensive system at a high level. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle give him two dynamic threats to leverage on every down.
The team's defense isn't quite as solid. Bradley Chubb gives Miami a top-tier pass rusher but he could use more help. The organization has invested a lot of resources in the secondary and hasn't quite gotten the return they envisioned.
Chris Grief and his front office have a lot of work to do before next season kicks off. Here are three things the Dolphins need to do to make themselves a powerful postseason team.
3. The Dolphins need to bring back key free agents
It's easy to imagine a scenario where the Dolphins front office tries to make too many changes this offseason. Patience is running thin inside the team's fan base. The biggest sin the front office can commit over the coming weeks is to overreact to losing to Kansas City in the playoffs.
Re-signing center Connor Williams is essential. The overall offensive line play wasn't great but his PFF grade of 86.5 made him the highest rated center in the league last year. Bringing back Andrew van Ginkel would also be a shrewd move at the right price.
Too much change could torpedo Miami's chances of making a Super Bowl run before next season even begins. Bringing back the right free agents can provide the Dolphins with much-needed continuity.