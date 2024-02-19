10 best transfer portal additions that will shape the 2024 college football season
These college football transfer additions could be what it takes to make these teams champions.
By John Buhler
1. Former Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins to Ohio State
When I saw Quinshon Judkins put his name into the portal, I could not believe it. He would be a first-round pick in 2024 if he was draft eligible. His first two seasons of college football at Ole Miss were the stuff of legends. The biggest question is why he was so underrecruited coming out of high school. While Ole Miss should still have a fantastic team next season anyway, Judkins leaving is a huge deal.
For him to commit to Ohio State the instant Michigan won the national championship is so incredibly petty. I love it. That is the type of behavior I would expect out of a bitter rival to rain on the other team's parade. To me, Judkins joining TreVeyon Henderson and Will Howard in the same backfield is not going to be fair. The only things that can slow it down are SEC-caliber defenses ... and Chip Kelly...
Judkins is my pick to win the Doak Walker. Ollie Gordon at Oklahoma State is fantastic as well, but the Pokes are not even in the same stratosphere as the Buckeyes this season. Winning the Big 12 is not the same as winning the Big Ten. Although the Cowboys could make the playoff as well, they have to do so by winning their league. All the Buckeyes have to do is win 10 games. They will win at least 11.
By committing to Ohio State, Judkins stands a pretty good chance of winning the Heisman Trophy.