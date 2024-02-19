10 best transfer portal additions that will shape the 2024 college football season
These college football transfer additions could be what it takes to make these teams champions.
By John Buhler
8. Former Washington State QB Cam Ward to Miami
I am so happy that Cam Ward came to his senses and decided to not declare for the NFL Draft after all. He had spent the two previous seasons at Washington State throwing for a whole bunch of yards and not winning a ton of games. His arm talent and NFL potential is appealing, but he needed to prove to the NFL talent evaluators that his game would translate and not be merely empty calorie nonsense.
By transferring to Miami, Ward immediately elevates the Hurricanes' ceiling to that of being a legitimate contender to come out of the ACC next year. While I would put them in the same tier as NC State, which is just behind Florida State and Clemson, it would not shock me if the Canes got to Charlotte and had a real shot at making the College Football Playoff. They are a dark horse, but still!
Overall, I love the idea of Ward going to Miami because there is so much upside for both parties. Again, this was a destination that other transfer portal quarterbacks like Will Howard and D.J. Uiagalelei entertained as well before committing elsewhere. If all goes according to plan, Ward can win 10 games next year with the Canes, contend for the Heisman Trophy and be a first-round pick.
Miami is not a serious national title contender, but Ward makes them a real one to make the playoff.