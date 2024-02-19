10 best transfer portal additions that will shape the 2024 college football season
These college football transfer additions could be what it takes to make these teams champions.
By John Buhler
6. Former Alabama WR Isaiah Bond to Texas
One of the heroes from the Iron Bowl will never play in another. No, this isn't because Isaiah Bond has decided to turn pro, but rather transferring from Alabama this offseason. He is yet another blue-chipper Kalen DeBoer will not have at his disposal after Nick Saban announced his retirement. Bond is now going to play for one of Saban's many proteges in Steve Sarkisian over at Texas. Buckle up!
Texas is one of four teams who I think can realistically win the first expanded College Football Playoff along with Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon. All four teams are certainly deep enough to win multiple playoff games at neutral-site locations. Since they all play in essentially the "Power Two" at least two of them will have to win a game at their place before even getting started. Bond helps Texas so much.
With Quinn Ewers back for his senior season, Bond helps Texas offset losing Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy to the 2024 NFL Draft in the receiving corps. Texas may be joining a new league, but the Longhorns have long recruited at an SEC level. There may be a slight period of adjustment for the Longhorns in their new conference, but Bond already knows what it takes to win big in that league.
Texas can win its first national title since 2005 with Bond as a featured member out at wide receiver.