10 best transfer portal additions that will shape the 2024 college football season
These college football transfer additions could be what it takes to make these teams champions.
By John Buhler
5. Former Florida RB Trevor Etienne to Georgia
There is nothing like getting the best player off your bitter rival's team. As Georgia continues to be one of the very best programs in the sport, Florida is undeniably circling the drain under Billy Napier. Although the Gators are recruiting quite well under him, seeing their star running back Trevor Etienne go to Georgia speaks volumes about where things are currently at in Gainesville. It is not going well...
As for Etienne, he goes to a Georgia team that is ready to win its third national title in four years. The Dawgs are probably the early favorites to win it all, although some people may pick Ohio State over them. That is fine, but Georgia has not lost to a team not named Alabama since COVID. Ohio State has not beaten Michigan since COVID. Let that sink in. What does the Etienne pickup mean for UGA?
Well, he helps the Dawgs offset losing Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton to the NFL Draft. Over the last several years, the Dawgs have opted go to with a multi-running back approach rather than a bell-cow. Surely, Etienne will have help behind him in the running back stable, but he is the type of tailback that could be First-Team All-SEC, especially with former Ole Miss star Quinshon Judkins transferring.
Etienne just might be the biggest difference to help Georgia go on a dynastic run under Kirby Smart.