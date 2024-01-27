10 college football coaches with the best chance of winning first national championship next
Somebody has to lead their college football program to a national championship next season, so it might as well be somebody on this list. Which coach who has not done it yet could do it in 2024?
By John Buhler
1. Ryan Day has so much pressure to get it done this season at Ohio State
If not now, when? There are no excuses left for Ryan Day at Ohio State anymore. He was born on third base in Columbus taking over for Urban Meyer in 2019. With an uncanny inability to beat Michigan since COVID, not only does he have to do that in 2024, but he probably needs to get to and win a national title. Going up against a Georgia, Oregon or Texas will be tough, but Day's team is stacked!
The Foundation is bringing more and more players back to Columbus who should be going to the NFL. Ohio State got elite Alabama players like cornerback Caleb Downs and quarterback Julian Sayin to flip to them after Nick Saban retired. They also picked up the likes of former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard and former Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins in the transfer portal.
With Michigan losing Harbaugh and others to the NFL, there are no excuses left to be made for Day. The pressure could not be more on Day than it is right now. If he beats Michigan, wins the Big Ten, makes the playoff and wins a national championship, it will be as great as it will be cathartic. If he comes up short of the first task on the list, he will go the way of Elliott from E.T. in Gangs of New York.
Johnny Sirocco just wanted to play both sides, but will Ryan Day have his cake and eat it, too?