10 college football coaches with the best chance of winning first national championship next
Somebody has to lead their college football program to a national championship next season, so it might as well be somebody on this list. Which coach who has not done it yet could do it in 2024?
By John Buhler
2. Steve Sarkisian has Texas so back, but will be coaching in a new league
Who doesn't love a good redemption story? The rise and fall of Steve Sarkisian was well-documented, which is why we've rooted even harder for him in his climb back to prominence once again. It took him three years, but he already has Texas back. The Longhorns won the Big 12 in their final year in the league, nearly pulling off a miraculous comeback vs. Washington in the Sugar Bowl.
As with Oregon, the Longhorns are going up a level entering a new league. While the Ducks fly together into the Big Ten, Texas will have to mess with the SEC, alright, alright, alright... Fortunately for Texas, Sarkisian is well-versed in southeastern football ways. He served as Nick Saban's offensive coordinator twice at Alabama, as well as a two-year stint calling plays for the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.
While Texas does lose a lot to the 2024 NFL Draft, Quinn Ewers has one more year left in the holster before he decides to turn pro. Again, playing an SEC schedule will not be without growing pains, but Saban retiring does not Alabama down a peg. Georgia looms very large, but I would suspect that either of these teams will win the SEC next year and possibly play for a national title and then win it.
If any head coach is going to win his first national title next season, my money is on Sarkisian.