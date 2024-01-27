10 college football coaches with the best chance of winning first national championship next
Somebody has to lead their college football program to a national championship next season, so it might as well be somebody on this list. Which coach who has not done it yet could do it in 2024?
By John Buhler
3. Dan Lanning will have to navigate a new conference over at Oregon
It just kind of works. There is a chance Oregon has landed its greatest head coach ever in Dan Lanning. This is program that has had other outstanding head coaches over the years, everyone from Rich Brooks to Mike Bellotti to Chip Kelly. Lanning is still in his 30s with so much left to be written in his coaching career. Of the four Pac-12 teams joining the Big Ten, I trust Oregon the most in 2024.
Whether it is the ageless Dillon Gabriel or the promising Dante Moore under center for him, I expect that starting quarterback to absolutely cook in Will Stein's incredibly quarterback-friendly offense. It would not be surprising if he won the Broyles next year and is leading his own Power Four team in 2025. Regardless, Oregon is one of the four best teams in the country right now in my mind easily.
We have a long way to go, but the emerging rivalry brewing between Oregon and Ohio State could be so fascinating in the new Big Ten. That is my way-too-early pick to play in the Big Ten title bout next season. I would take Ohio State over Oregon right now because more is known about the Buckeyes right now than the Ducks, but this still feels like a team that can win multiple playoff games anyway.
Lanning is already Kirby Smart's greatest disciple, one who could win a championship before he's 40.