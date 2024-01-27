10 college football coaches with the best chance of winning first national championship next
Somebody has to lead their college football program to a national championship next season, so it might as well be somebody on this list. Which coach who has not done it yet could do it in 2024?
By John Buhler
4. Brian Kelly is gearing up for his proverbial pop year at LSU this season
Brian Kelly just edges out Lane Kiffin for my spot in the top four. While I don't have his LSU Tigers team making it to the national semifinals right now, I think there is a great chance the Bayou Bengals end up making the College Football Playoff for the second time ever next season. The expanded 12-team field absolutely serves them. Plus, this is Kelly's third year on the job, meaning it is his pop year.
Whether it was at Central Michigan, Cincinnati or Notre Dame previously, year three is kind of when it all happens for his team. This can be winning 10 games at CMU, going undefeated at UC or playing for a national title at Notre Dame. But you have to remember why he left Notre Dame when he did. Under the old playoff former Notre Dame was never going to win a national title. Things have changed since.
Although LSU will no longer have Jayden Daniels as their star quarterback, everybody in the know has been raving about his backup Garrett Nussmeier for years. If Nussmeier can play up to his potential, LSU can go something around 11-1 next season, win the SEC and play for a national title. The Tigers have one of the most navigable schedules in the SEC. They just need to win Magnolia...
Kelly is one of the best head coaches we are honestly shocked has not win a national title before.