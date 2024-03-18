10 NBA Draft prospects on breakout watch in 2024 March Madness
The NCAA Tournament bracket is officially set. Here are the NBA Draft prospects on breakout watch.
1. South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles is about to eat his own words
After South Carolina was eliminated from the SEC Tournament, Collin Murray-Boyles told reporters he would return to Columbia for a second season. That's a nice sentiment, but I'm not sure CMB realizes how favorably he is positioned as an ultra-efficient freshman contributor in a once-in-a-lifetime weak class. Murray-Boyes could push for the top 10 with a strong March, legitimately. Why wait another year and risk faded feelings and much stiffer competition?
At 6-foot-7, Murray-Boyles is easily the most unique prospect on this list. He operates exclusively as a small "big," never taking threes or really stretching his game out to the perimeter. That will be a tough sell for scouts, but the impact is undeniable. Murray-Boyles has brought a massive spark to the South Carolina starting lineup. He's a daunting defender, comfortable muscling up 7-footers in the post or walling off guards at the point of attack.
On offense, he does everything except shoot. Murray-Boyles consistently dazzles with slippery drives and efficient finishing around the rim (60.2 FG%). He's a creative passer, regularly operating out of DHOs or as a short roll passer in the teeth of the defense. NBA teams love bigs who can spread the wealth and read the floor at a high level.
There are unique offensive challenges tied to Murray-Boyles' lack of shooting, but a creative NBA head coach can make it work. He's a legitimately awesome player. If he can put together a productive March Madness, expect him to reconsider his long-term commitment to SCar. There's more money waiting in the NBA.