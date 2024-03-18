10 NBA Draft prospects on breakout watch in 2024 March Madness
The NCAA Tournament bracket is officially set. Here are the NBA Draft prospects on breakout watch.
9. Iowa State's Milan Momcilovic is ready to announce his arrival
Iowa State freshman Milan Momcilovic has flown under the radar all season, but that's about to end. The Cyclones won the Big 12 Tournament, and Momcilovic led the way with an efficient 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting in the title game. He hit four threes, showcased his specialty shot-making prowess, and reminded scouts that he is an integral piece to one of the country's best teams at 19 years old.
It's rare to find 6-foot-8 freshman wings with Momcilovic's touch. He sometimes takes what NBA scouts might consider ill-advised attempts — tough, contested, fallaway jumpers — but he can make them. It's that simple. He needs very little space, able to stretch his high release point to find the right angle before kissing shots off the glass, or off the rim, with an angelic lightness.
There is legitimate upside tied to Momcilovic's shot-making variety. He fights for position in the post and he loves to hunt mismatches. The passing isn't too advanced yet, but it's easy to envision him operating as a hub on the elbow, patiently probing the defense and making reads based on how he is guarded.
He will need to convince teams of his defense and decision-making, but if the Cyclones go deep into March, don't be shocked if it coincides with a strong surge in draft buzz for their lanky frosh.