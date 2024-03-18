10 NBA Draft prospects on breakout watch in 2024 March Madness
The NCAA Tournament bracket is officially set. Here are the NBA Draft prospects on breakout watch.
8. Oregon's Kwame Evans Jr. is the modern forward nobody is talking about
The Oregon Ducks won the Pac-12 Tournament to steal a bid and sneak into the 11th seed. Kwame Evans Jr. has been sparsely involved at times, but the NBA is clearly in the freshman's future. It's a matter of when, not if, and given how the top of the draft currently shapes up, Evans' perceived versatility and upside could help him shoot up draft boards — and fast.
That is especially true if the Ducks can carry their current momentum into the big dance. Evans does a lot in his limited minutes, creating havoc on defense (1.3 steals, 1.0 blocks) with crisp rotations and unteachable instincts. At 6-foot-9, he's mobile out in space, comfortable guarding switches on the perimeter and best deployed as a roamer in the frontcourt.
Offensively, teams will balk at the 27.4 percent 3-point clip. But, Evans shoots them enough to warrant optimism in the long run, made all the more appealing by his favorable 78.4 percent free throw rate. Evans can fit into just about any scheme, whether it requires him to run two-man actions and create on the short roll, or to simply work out of the dunker's spot. Evans finishes well around the rim despite limited vertical pop and he's very smart for his age. Tall forwards with face-up scoring equity and real passing chops are all the rage, especially when they can defend at Evans' level.