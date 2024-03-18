10 NBA Draft prospects on breakout watch in 2024 March Madness
The NCAA Tournament bracket is officially set. Here are the NBA Draft prospects on breakout watch.
7. Illinois senior Coleman Hawkins deserves your full attention
Coleman Hawkins is the rare Big Ten senior who hasn't really "broken out" yet but is still worthy of NBA Draft boards. He made the leap to regular starter as a junior, but Hawkins returned to school in search of a more robust offensive role and a chance to cement his status as a first-round pick. Well, it backfired — at least initially. Hawkins struggled out of the gate and evaporated off most draft radars early in the season. NBA front offices don't have time for 22-year-olds who haven't put the pieces together.
But, fast forward to March, and Hawkins is averaging the best offensive numbers of his career for the new Big Ten champs. He has a chance to lead the Fighting Illini deep into March while displaying a skill set every NBA team should covet. Listed at 6-foot-10, Hawkins is the prototypical modern NBA four. He can shoot threes, create on face-ups offensively, and impact the game defensively in a variety of ways.
Hawkins will need to convince NBA teams to overlook his skinny frame and relative lack of athletic pop, but Hawkins' lateral mobility and impressive instincts shine on the defensive end every game. He's a menace in passing lanes (1.5 steals) and a legitimate weak-side rim protector, in addition to hitting 37.6 percent of his threes and averaging a healthy 2.7 assists (1.7 turnovers).