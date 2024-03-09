10 NBA Draft prospects who can rise or fall in SEC Tournament
The SEC Tournament approaches. Here are the NBA Draft prospects who most deserve your attention.
8. Kentucky's Antonio Reeves is too productive to ignore
Antonio Reeves is Kentucky's top scorer, averaging 20.0 points and 4.2 rebounds on .507/.435/.879 splits for college basketball's most intensely watched program. How could he not be on NBA Draft radars?
Well, he is, but Reeves is battling for a spot in the second round. The concerns are myriad, but it mostly boils down to age and athletic limitations.
At 23 years old, Reeves is closer to his prime window than most prospects. It's also fair to wonder how much of Reeves' scoring arsenal translates to the next level. He doesn't create much pressure on the rim due to limited burst and he's not a prolific creator for teammates. He relies a ton on contested mid-range jumpers and floaters. Reeves is great at those shots — and his touch is very much a bankable, NBA-level skill. That said, the onus is on Reeves to prove that he can contribute enough in the ancillary areas of the game, such as passing and defense, to warrant the investment in his scoring repertoire.
7. Kentucky's Zvonimir Ivisic still has a lot to prove
Zvonimir Ivisic has only played 12 games for Kentucky after eligibility issues kept him sidelined for the first half of the Wildcats' season. It has been a stop-start progression for Ivisic in the weeks since his debut, marred by inconsistent playing time and a rapid, on-the-fly adjustment to the speed and physicality of college basketball.
The flashes have been absolutely tantalizing. It's hard to find 7-foot-2 centers with Ivisic's blend of skill and athleticism. He runs the court fluidly in transition, he effectively spaces out to the 3-point on offense, and he frequently erases shot attempts in the paint on defense. Ivisic is averaging 1.3 blocks in 11.6 minutes, which extrapolates to 4.6 blocks per 40 minutes.
He's very much a "modern" big, and NBA teams are bound to take interest despite limited exposure and inconsistent impact. If Ivisic can take off at the right time, however, he has every chance to vault into the first round mix — and maybe even the lottery — in what is widely perceived as a weak class with limited star-power.