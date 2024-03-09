10 NBA Draft prospects who can rise or fall in SEC Tournament
The SEC Tournament approaches. Here are the NBA Draft prospects who most deserve your attention.
The SEC Tournament will determine several March Madness bids, but it will also set the stage for an important month on the NBA Draft front. Naturally, every scout is on high alert this time of year. With the perceived weakness of the 2024 draft class, a strong March could equate to a rapid ascent up draft boards for a ton of prospects.
Kentucky is the obvious focal point here. No other team has a No. 1 pick candidate, much less two. That said, there is future professional talent in all corners of the SEC. In fact, several five-star Kentucky freshmen could lose ground in the conference tournament, depending on how the chips fall.
Nothing is set in stone yet, but Tennessee (14-3) will be the top seed in this year's tournament, with Kentucky, South Carolina, Auburn, and Alabama (all 12-5) making up the next tier. The winner gets an automatic NCAA Tournament bid, of course, but several SEC teams will dance this March.
Here are the prospects most worthy of your attention as the greatest month in basketball heats up.
10. Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. can put up numbers and make a statement
Walter Clayton Jr. has been hovering on the periphery of NBA Draft conversations lately. The raw production is undeniable — 17.1 PPG and 2.7 APG on .435/.361/.849 splits — but generally, small guards have a tough time winning over NBA front offices. Clayton is 6-foot-2 with limited assist numbers and inherently low defensive equity. There's really no way around that for the junior.
That said, the shot-making talent is off the charts. Walter keeps defenders guessing with shifty handles and he's a strong at-rim finisher for a guard his size. The pull-up shooting and off-ball versatility increase the appeal with Clayton. He's comfortable running off screens and shooting spot-ups on the move. He's not a natural point guard, but he can initiate the offense and provide buckets in droves. He has all the trappings of a bench spark plug at the next level.
Clayton is the dude at Florida, so a strong push from the Gators — led by a Clayton Jr. heater — could be all it takes to plant him firmly in the second round.
9. Arkansas' Trevon Brazile needs to offer NBA scouts a reminder
It has been a challenging sophomore season for Trevon Brazile, whose return from a torn ACL has been marred by more injuries. He has only managed 23 games (20 starts) to date, averaging 8.3 points and 5.6 rebounds on .588/.345/.684 splits.
Brazile's numbers are down across the board compared to last season's limited sample before the knee injury. He can still generate havoc on defense (1.1 blocks), but the explosiveness isn't quite the same. Arkansas isn't going to the NCAA Tournament either, at least not without a shocking run through the SEC gauntlet over the next week. So, the clock is ticking on Brazile. He has a limited window to make one final case to NBA scouts.
There is natural appeal in a rangy 6-foot-10 forward who can block shots, hit 3s, and finish above the rim like Brazile. It's a matter of how consistently he can showcase all those skills in unison.