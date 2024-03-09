10 NBA Draft prospects who can rise or fall in SEC Tournament
The SEC Tournament approaches. Here are the NBA Draft prospects who most deserve your attention.
4. South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles is on a skyward trajectory
Collin Murray-Boyles has started the last 15 games for South Carolina. He went from NBA Draft afterthought to potential first-round pick in a matter of weeks. Now, the stage is set for a true statement in March — a potential coming-out party. The freshman does not operate in the most conventional style, but his efficiency and well-roundedness pop on a nightly basis.
The major red flag with Murray-Boyles is twofold. He's 6-foot-7 and he doesn't shoot 3s. Those concurrent facts are difficult to look past, as the list of 6-foot-7 non-shooters in the NBA is increasingly slim. That said, Murray-Boyles is an elite defender on the perimeter, boasting excellent strength (231 pounds) and textbook footwork. Few can stonewall drives more effectively.
On offense, Murray-Boyles does everything except shoot. He's a crafty finisher around the basket and a visionary passer from the elbow. He will operate mostly as a small-ball big with four shooters around him, so Murray-Boyles' ability to set screens, deliver passes off the short roll, and finish off of cuts to the rim is invaluable. If he can put together a strong March, don't be surprised if the freshman's name starts coming up in the lottery range.
3. Tennessee's Dalton Knecht is built for this moment
Dalton Knecht has more or less been the best player in the SEC this season. It's difficult to fully endorse 23-year-olds in the first round — and especially the lottery — but Knecht has been too consistently productive to ignore. He has a skill set tailored to the modern NBA, and every contender in search of a day-one contributor will have his name highlighted.
Knecht is averaging 20.7 points on .473/.406/.763 splits for the SEC's top team. He is positioned to lead a deep run, both in the conference tournament and in the big dance. NBA teams will be drawn not only to his shooting, but to his physical drives and his selfless approach. Knecht moves and passes in the flow of the offense, frequently cutting into open space or curling around screens and exploding to the rim.
He's not a great athlete by NBA standards, but Knecht is built to plug directly into an NBA second unit. He operates as a star in college, but projecting forward, his skill set is tailored to complement stars. That should be on full display in front of national audiences this March.