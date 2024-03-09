Everything to know about Dalton Knecht: Height, NIL earnings, CBB career and more for Tennessee star
Tennesse's Dalton Knecht is one of the more intriguing players to watch as we approach conference tournament play, March Madness, and the NBA Draft.
By Lior Lampert
Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht’s path to stardom has been different than the typical player.
Knecht has been a driving force for the No. 4-ranked Volunteers this season, which has made him a name to watch ahead of conference tournament play, March Madness, and the 2024 NBA Draft.
Here’s everything you need to know about the sharpshooting fifth-year guard as we gear up for the most exciting time in college basketball.
Dalton Knecht height and weight
At 6-foot-6 and 204 pounds, Knecht has an ideal frame for a wing that enables him to shoot over the top of defenders and use his plus athleticism to make teams pay for trying to close out his air space.
Dalton Knecht NIL earnings
The No. 7 ranked player on On3’s college basketball NIL rankings, Knecht has partnered with brands like Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, The Volunteer Club powered by Spyre Sports, and The Players’ Lounge, with an impressive $783,000 valuation in 2023.
Dalton Knecht college basketball career: Where did he play before Tennessee?
As stated earlier, Knecht’s ascension to being the primary option for a Tennessee team that is on the shortlist of National Championship contenders is even more impressive considering his unique journey.
Knecht spent his first two seasons playing at Northeastern Junior College before transferring to Northern Colorado before the 2021-22 campaign and ending with the Volunteers for his final season at the collegiate level.
Dalton Knecht NBA Draft projection
Perhaps no player has improved their stock more ahead of this year’s draft than Knecht. There has been skepticism regarding his age (he will be 23 on draft night) and his limited time playing in a Power Five conference. But the talented scorer continues to alleviate any concerns with his on-court efforts.
Averaging 20.7 points per game while shooting a career-high 40.6 percent from three, Knecht has a silky-smooth jump shot, and he's not shy to let it rip.
While he lacks ball-handling and playmaking skills, Knecht is a high-IQ player who will make the right decision whether or not the ball is in his hands as someone who moves well and knows how to find open space against opposing defenders.
Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman projects the Miami Heat will select Knecht with the No. 17 overall pick in his updated two-round mock draft.