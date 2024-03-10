10 NBA Draft prospects who can rise or fall in Big East Tournament
As we gear up for the Big East Tournament, here are the names to watch.
2. UConn's Donovan Clingan is peaking at the perfect time
Donovan Clingan is hitting his stride at the perfect moment for UConn. He put together an impressive 19-point, 11-rebound, five-block performance against Seton Hall a week ago, showcasing everything that makes him a special prospect. Towering over the competition at 7-foot-2, Clingan will get looks as high as the top-10 come June. He figures to be the top rim protector on the board, or at least the most reliable.
The floor is extremely high with Clingan. There are valid concerns about his ability to step up and defend in space, but he is going to dominate in a drop coverage scheme. He's averaging 2.3 blocks per game, a healthy indicator of the inimidation factor he provides in the middle of a defense. Guards don't often test Clingan out of fear. He's not some stiff either — he can rotate his hips, recover in a split-second, and cover a lot of ground. There is a difference between debating Clingan's ceiling and thinking he will get played off the floor at the next level. The latter is absolutely not the case.
We saw Clingan blossom during UConn's tournament run last season. Now, he is an established cornerstone of college basketball's top team. The expectations are higher this time around, but we know he can deliver. If the Huskies pull off another impressive run over the next few weeks, Clingan should emerge with plenty of NBA front office fans.
1. UConn's Stephon Castle is looking to silence the doubters
Stephon Castle is quite the polarizing prospect in draft circles. You will see him as high as top-5 and as low as the 20s depending on where you look. My evaluation tends to fall somewhere in the middle. Castle, who missed time with injury this season, has elegantly navigated the challenge of joining a deep contender as a freshman. He's shouldering a heavy workload (27.0 minutes) and the production is there. Castle is averaging 11.2 points and 3.0 assists on .474/.302/.753 splits.
To trace the outline of Castle's draft profile is to see visions of NBA stardom. He checks a lot of boxes for the modern game — a 6-foot-6 guard who can generate advantages with his handle, finish efficiently around the rim, create for teammates, and defend multiple positions. The one holdup, however, is his jumper. Castle flashes the occasional contested mid-range shot, but the 3s aren't falling at nearly the clip NBA teams require to express real confidence in his shot-making at the next level. If Castle can't command defensive attention on the perimeter, the allure of his slashing is diminished.
Now, he will have the perfect stage to make or break his NBA Draft case. Castle is one-and-done regardless, but he could really launch himself into the upper echelon of the lottery with a strong, deep postseason run. His strength, defensive activity, and playmaking craft is easy to put faith into. All it will take is a hot stretch from 3 to really get scouts excited.