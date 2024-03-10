10 NBA Draft prospects who can rise or fall in Big East Tournament
As we gear up for the Big East Tournament, here are the names to watch.
4. Marquette's Tyler Kolek makes life easy for his teammates
Tyler Kolek will be re-evaluated before the Big East Tournament after suffering an oblique injury in late February. Shaka Smart has expressed optimism in the guard's availability, thus he is included on this list. If Kolek cannot go, Kam Jones will steal more of the spotlight for the Golden Eagles. He's more of a fringe prospect, but he can fill it up with the best of 'em.
Kolek has legitimate a legitimate first round ceiling, though, especially if he can captain a strong March for Marquette. He was the Big East Tournament MVP last season. Kolek blends scorching-hot shooting with elite tempo and vision as a playmaker. He thrives working out of pick-and-rolls, patiently sizing up the defense before rocketing on-target dimes with either hand.
Limited burst and athleticism at 6-foot-3 is a natural ceiling-capper, but Kolek's feel, ball-handling craft, and shooting should be enough to carve out a role at the next level. Another electric March should convince the scouts who still aren't sure. His ability to elevate teammates should not go underrated.
3. Providence's Devin Carter is soaring up draft boards right now
ESPN currently projects Providence as the first team out of the big dance. So, there is priority No. 1 for Devin Carter and the Friars. Win the Big East tourney, and they're in. Do well and advance far, and their odds improve drastically. Carter has certainly earned the chance to go dancing on his way out the door. All signs point toward the junior getting drafted in a few months, potentially as high as top-20.
Carter is a hellacious defender on the perimeter. He is built to win over scouts and fans alike on this stage. He will impact winning by sheer force of will, mirroring ball-handlers at the point of attack, fighting over screens with fervor, and generating havoc with his activity level (1.7 steals, 1.0 blocks).
In addition to the defensive showcase, Carter has been invaluable to the Friars' offense, averaging 19.4 points and 3.6 assists on .477/.385/.723 splits. He's going to hit spot 3s, set up teammates — oh, and he's grabbing 8.6 rebounds per game at 6-foot-3, for good measure. Few prospects work harder for it. The stage is set. Now, Carter must capitalize.