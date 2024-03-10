10 NBA Draft prospects who can rise or fall in Big East Tournament
As we gear up for the Big East Tournament, here are the names to watch.
6. Marquette's Oso Ighodaro is looking to carve out his own lane
Marquette senior Oso Ighodaro is truly unique. At 6-foot-9, he operates exclusively as a non-shooting center. That is how he projects at the next level, at least. Ighodaro has attempted two 3-pointers in four college seasons. Both were this year, for what it's worth, but do not expect Ighodaro is expand his game beyond the arc any time soon.
Instead, NBA teams will rely on Ighodaro's rather unconventional stylings as a frontcourt playmaking hub. He's a prolific face-up scorer and post operator. He can work two-man actions along the perimeter or can he barrel downhill, blessed with the ball-handling dexterity and first step to leave most centers in the dust. Ighodaro displays excellent touch around the paint and he's a talented passer, frequently locating open shooters or dishing to cutters.
How his game translates to the next level is an open-ended question. It's tough for centers who cannot shoot or protect the rim to stick. Ighodaro stands his ground on the glass (9.1 rebounds) and he's a tremendous finisher around the rim, but his defensive playmaking (1.3 steals, 1.6 blocks) won't all translate. He is going to face the size disadvantage more often than not in the NBA. Even so, he has a chance to win scouts over in March. Few frontcourt players operate in a comparable manner.
5. UConn's Alex Karaban is gunning for the first round
Alex Karaban has made the sophomore leap for UConn, a fact he will look to parlay into an elevated draft status a few months from now. He doesn't wow scouts with his athleticism, but Karaban has a simple-but-effective skill set that every NBA team covets. He is the poster child for collegiate stretch fours, standing 6-foot-8, 210 pounds and shooting 41.0 percent from beyond the arc.
He's not particularly explosive, but Karaban can punish errant closeouts with straight-line drives and a sharp passing eye. He finishes well around the rim; he moves without the ball and makes himself available on cuts. Even if he never exceeds his 3-and-D trappings, Karaban figures to have role player utility at the next level.
The defense is a real point of emphasis for scouts. He's fairly nimble in space, but Karaban could get stuck between positions in certain matchups. He's not a prolific weak-side rim protector. He mucks up passing lanes effectively, but that can be mitigated if teams seek him out on switches and burn him with faster wings. NBA teams will want to see Karaban thrive on both ends this March. UConn should get plenty of airtime, so this is a golden opportunity for the 21-year-old.