10 NBA Draft prospects who can rise or fall in Big East Tournament
As we gear up for the Big East Tournament, here are the names to watch.
8. Creighton's Trey Alexander is looking to set the record straight
It has been a highly encouraging season for Trey Alexander on many fronts. He has taken over as Creighton's primary initiator, making real strides as a slasher and a playmaker. He's averaging 17.5 points and 4.9 assists on .454/.321/.820 splits — quite excellent. On the other hand, his 3-point efficiency is down. It has led scouts to really fret over how to weigh Alexander's last couple years against each other.
As a sophomore, Alexander thrived off the ball, splashing spot-up 3s to the tune of 41.0 percent beyond the arc. That said, pure 6-foot-4 shooters have limited NBA utility. Now, Alexander looks the part of a legitimate point guard and team leader. But, his 3-point percentage is back down, mirroring his lowly 28.1 percent success rate as a freshman. Was last season's shooting a fluke?
Odds are, no. Alexander is shooting more 3s this season, often with a higher degree of difficulty. He still displays excellent touch at the rim and at the charity stripe. If he can string together a torrential 3-point stretch in March, that would go a long way toward assuaging scouts' concerns. The defensive effort is always there, as is Alexander's newfound playmaking. All the focus will be on his jumper.
7. Creighton's Baylor Scheierman does it all, really
Baylor Scheierman is 23 years old, so there's natural concern about his ceiling at the next level. He's an extremely limited athlete by NBA standards, lacking the burst or twitchiness to consistently generate advantages on the perimeter. And yet... it's hard not to picture him fitting in somehwere at the next level. He does too much good stuff.
At 6-foot-6, Scheierman supplies a versatile skill set on the wing. He's a confident 3-point bomber who moonlights as a secondary ball-handler, patiently working around screens, beating closeouts, and rocketing gorgeous passes all over the floor. He can also compensate for limited burst with elite touch around the basket. His floater game is strong. Scheierman has been Creighton's best all-around player, again, averaging 18.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on .456/.379/.860 splits.
NBA teams always crave wings who can dribble, shoot, and pass. Scheierman will need to prove that he can defend at the next level, but he's got the positional size, shooting touch, and basketball I.Q. to make it. If he can spearhead a deep Creighton run this March, watch out.