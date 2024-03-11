10 NFL free agents who will get paid more than their worth in 2024
Several players on the NFL free agency market are going to be paid handsomely, with a few notable names getting more than what was initially projected.
No. 5: Miami Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins
The lucrative deal just signed by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has set a new standard for compensation at the position. Jones' contract, making him the highest-paid defensive tackle in the league, has inevitably elevated the market value for players in similar roles. As teams seek to secure elite talent on the defensive line, Wilkins stands out as a prime candidate for a substantial contract.
Furthermore, the recent extension signed by Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike has also played a pivotal role in reshaping the landscape for defensive tackles. Madubuike's contract, signed before Jones' deal, established a benchmark that reflects the increasing value placed on disruptive interior linemen.
With the recent contracts of Jones and Madubuike, it has become clear that teams are fully aware of the price tag in regards to re-signing their elite defensive tackle talent. Wilkins is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, potentially exceeding all expectations in the process. Because the Dolphins didn't do that, someone else will, and as a result, it will require opening the bank account and finding the cash to make it happen.