10 NFL free agents who will get paid more than their worth in 2024
Several players on the NFL free agency market are going to be paid handsomely, with a few notable names getting more than what was initially projected.
No. 6: Detroit Lions OG Jonah Jackson
The scarcity of top-tier linemen in free agency tends to drive up the market value for those who are available. Teams eager to fortify their offensive lines could engage in a bidding war. The good news for Jonah Jackson is, if he plays his cards right, he might be receiving a hefty check for his resume, which includes being on a Detroit Lions team that just appeared in the NFC Championship last season.
Good pass protection and run-blocking abilities were fully displayed during Jackson's time with the Lions. Additionally, his experience makes him a valuable asset on the open market. He was also a Pro Bowler in 2022, though an alternate, but earned his dues. At 27, teams looking for a youth movement may view him as a long-term investment.
Jackson's dedication and durability have made him a reliable force on the Detroit line. Though underrated, his value was a key contributor to the team's offensive success. Expect a team in desperate need of protectors to come calling for Jackson's services and have him as a leader in their locker room due to his experience.