10 NFL free agents who will get paid more than their worth in 2024
Several players on the NFL free agency market are going to be paid handsomely, with a few notable names getting more than what was initially projected.
No. 7: Arizona Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown
Over the last five seasons, Marquise Hollywood Brown has averaged over 600 yards per year with one lone exception in 2021 when he barely cracked the 1,000-yard mark. However, Brown's speed and deep-threat capabilities make him an attractive asset for teams looking to stretch the field and create explosive plays. His ability to take the top off defenses adds a dynamic element to any offense.
Secondly, statistical production may not fully reflect Brown's potential. Factors such as offensive scheme, quarterback play, and target competition can impact a receiver's numbers. A change in environment, particularly to a team with a system that better complements his skill set, could unlock his full potential. Teams may be willing to invest in Brown's untapped talent and provide him with a platform to showcase his abilities more effectively.
Additionally, the market demand for wide receivers, especially those with game-changing speed, often inflates their market value during free agency. Teams looking to bolster their receiving corps may see Brown as a valuable investment, willing to overlook past statistics in favor of his potential impact on their offensive performance.