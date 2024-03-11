10 NFL free agents who will get paid more than their worth in 2024
Several players on the NFL free agency market are going to be paid handsomely, with a few notable names getting more than what was initially projected.
No. 8: Kansas City Chiefs OT Donovan Smith
Talk about a stroke of luck in a career. Donovan Smith along with fellow guard Joe Thuney have the distinction of saying that they blocked for both Tom Brady AND Patrick Mahomes and won a Super Bowl in the process. However, with several players up for new deals in the Kingdom, the former Nittany Lion is likely to hit the free-agent market.
Despite him winning some big games there are some issues with Smith's game that were on full display well before and during the time he was blessed to play with two of the game's greatest signal callers. False starts, holdings, and inconsistency. Keep in mind that in 2022, Smith allowed 31 pressures and six sacks, and his 12 accepted penalties were the most of any offensive lineman.
Smith may have had a nice reprieve in KC last season, but he still had his fair share of critques. Both him and Jawaan Taylor. It was all nice in the end thanks to MeCole Hardman hitting the corndog jackpot in Las Vegas, but teams looking for a left tackle need to be a bit careful if they are interested in making a deal with Donovan Smith.
The good news is, he has no red flags off the field. So he has that going for him, but his play on the field will be a bit of a head-scratcher regardless of where he goes.