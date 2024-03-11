10 NFL free agents who will get paid more than their worth in 2024
Several players on the NFL free agency market are going to be paid handsomely, with a few notable names getting more than what was initially projected.
No. 9: Houston Texans DE Jonathan Greenard
The name isn't as big as his pass rusher teammate Will Anderson, but Greenard, a former Florida Gator, is a quiet pass rush threat that, like Huff, could thrive in a system as the No. 1 pass rush option. While Greenard's contributions have often been overshadowed by Anderson's immediate impact, particularly in the spotlight, he has quietly developed into a formidable force on the defensive front.
At 26 years old, Greenard is coming off an impressive season, posting a career-best 12.5 sacks. However, with CJ Stroud and Anderson Jr. on rookie deals, it is entirely plausible that Greenard could come back to Houston with an extension, but in all likelihood will look somewhere else. The lack of attention in Houston may have obscured Greenard's full potential, giving him the opportunity to be a primary pass rusher could be a double-edged sword.
On one hand, Greenard's skills may flourish when provided with more responsibility and visibility, allowing him to showcase his pass-rushing abilities on a larger stage. On the other hand, the added pressure and increased attention from opposing offenses may pose a challenge for Greenard. Teams must carefully assess the potential risks involved, understanding that the transition may take time and patience. The balance between Greenard's current understated status and the potential benefits has to be taken into consideration.