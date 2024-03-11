10 NFL free agents who will get paid more than their worth in 2024
Several players on the NFL free agency market are going to be paid handsomely, with a few notable names getting more than what was initially projected.
As NFL free agency kicks off, anticipation mounts as players from across the league prepare for a payday that could redefine their careers. This annual spectacle is a crucial period for teams to reshape their rosters, addressing gaps and bolstering strengths.
It's a chess match of negotiations, where some players will command hefty contracts due to their skill sets, positional importance, and the glaring needs of potential suitors. In the midst of the frenzy, there's an intriguing dynamic at play as some athletes seek contracts surpassing their previous team's valuation. In short, being paid more than their worth.
While some may raise eyebrows at seemingly inflated salaries, it's essential to recognize that value is not solely derived from past achievements. Projections based on factors such as age, health, and potential impact on team performance contribute to the negotiations. Not to mention, certain positions command more value than others such as trench players (both lines), wide receivers, and secondary players.
Teams that strategically invest in players can elevate their performance as a whole while opening potential lanes for more players to join while maintaining a healthy balance under the salary cap. Let's take a look now at 10 players who are likely to break the bank with contracts that may go over what their resume entails.
No. 10: New York Jets DE Bryce Huff
Bryce Huff has quietly emerged as one of the NFL's most underrated pass rushers, diligently honing his craft in a reserve role. Despite his relatively subdued presence on the field, Huff has compiled impressive statistics that underscore his potential as a dynamic starter. His explosive burst off the line of scrimmage, combined with a relentless pursuit of opposing quarterbacks, has made him a constant threat in the backfield.
As a result, projections for his future as a starter and his next contract have elevated. Huff's impending payday is rooted in his ability to disrupt offenses despite the limited attention he received in New York. In the Jets' scheme, Huff often operated in relative obscurity, avoiding the focus of opposing offensive lines that were preoccupied with other defensive stalwarts.
However, as he transitions into a potential starting role, Huff is poised to face increased attention from blockers eager to neutralize his impact. This shift in focus only serves to highlight his skill set further but could potentially expose him as simply a situational player. Expect Huff to receive a hefty deal from a team desperate to upgrade their pass rush.