10 NFL free agents who will get paid more than their worth in 2024
Several players on the NFL free agency market are going to be paid handsomely, with a few notable names getting more than what was initially projected.
No. 3: Minnesota Vikings DE Danielle Hunter
It is worth noting pass rushers are still considered a premium despite their age. One of the more interesting players at the position has been Vikings DE Danielle Hunter. Hunter has recorded at least 10.5 sacks in four of his last five seasons. This makes him a premium target for anyone who needs some production off the edge.
Hunter's experience and proven track record make him an ideal candidate to provide veteran leadership for a team in search of defensive stability. The scarcity of proven edge rushers in the free-agent market often leads to increased competition for their services. Despite reaching 30, Hunter's relatively low mileage due to his missed 2020 season with an injury could be seen as a positive factor by potential suitors.
Given how offenses are dominating the league, teams will always put aside money for defenders proficient in generating sacks, tackles for loss, and quarterback pressures. Hunter is one of those guys. If the Vikings choose not to bring him back, expect him to find a new home sooner rather than later. He is a worthwhile investment for teams with an eye on short-term success and long-term stability.