10 NFL free agents who will get paid more than their worth in 2024
Several players on the NFL free agency market are going to be paid handsomely, with a few notable names getting more than what was initially projected.
No. 2: Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley
Calvin Ridley finds himself in a position to secure a substantial payday in free agency. On the field, with the Jaguars and Falcons. While not an elite playmaker, Ridley's skill set establishes him as a premier receiving option in the NFL, and teams in need of a playmaking wideout will likely be eager to invest in his abilities.
However, Ridley's path to a big payday is not without its challenges, notably the gambling scandal that resulted in him being sidelined from football for a year. He seems to have learned from this incident by taking advantage of his second chance in Jacksonville; however, the willingness of organizations to overlook this transgression will depend on various factors.
In the case of Ridley, it is more than likely that teams may view the incident as a singular mistake rather than a pattern of behavior. No issues were reported in Jacksonville, so that helps. Ultimately, the market demand for proven wide receiver talent in the NFL, combined with Ridley's on-field capabilities, should position him as a sought-after commodity in free agency.