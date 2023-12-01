15 players we wish we got to see in the Premier League
The Premier League is widely regarded as the best division in the world. However, some of the best players have never played in the league. Here are the top 15 players we wish we got to see in the Premier League.
1. Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi is not yet retired but with him now playing in MLS with Inter Miami, it looks like we will never see the Argentine grace the Premier League.
Messi was linked with a move to Manchester City in 2021 when his time at Barcelona came to an end. However, he ended up at Paris Saint-Germain instead.
It is a shame that Messi never got to play in the best league in the World. This is one argument that Cristiano Ronaldo is better than him as the Portuguese forward performed superbly for Manchester United. However, we did get to see Messi face Premier League sides in European soccer.
His record against English teams in the Champions League is excellent, with 27 goals in 35 appearances. Many fans would wonder if Messi could do it on 'a cold rainy night in stoke' but his record against the top Premier League sides proves that he could.