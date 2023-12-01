15 players we wish we got to see in the Premier League
The Premier League is widely regarded as the best division in the world. However, some of the best players have never played in the league. Here are the top 15 players we wish we got to see in the Premier League.
13. Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos is another player who we will likely never see in the Premier League. He is still representing Sevilla but he is now 37.
Ramos has enjoyed an illustrious club career, most notably at Real Madrid where he won the Champions League four times.
His aggression would have suited the Premier League. This was epitomised when he injured Mohamed Salah in the 2018 final of the Champions League, which Real went on to win.