15 players we wish we got to see in the Premier League
The Premier League is widely regarded as the best division in the world. However, some of the best players have never played in the league. Here are the top 15 players we wish we got to see in the Premier League.
14. Xavi
Xavi was one of Barcelona's star players and his passing ability helped them to claim four Champions League titles.
One concern is whether he could have coped with the physicality of the Premier League as he is only 5-foot-7. However, he could still perform against English sides in the Champions League. Notably in the 2011 final which his Barca side won against Manchester United.
Xavi is now a manager and is with Barcelona, so we could one day see him coaching in the Premier League.