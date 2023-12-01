15 players we wish we got to see in the Premier League
The Premier League is widely regarded as the best division in the world. However, some of the best players have never played in the league. Here are the top 15 players we wish we got to see in the Premier League.
15 of 15
15. Rivaldo
The Brazilian Rivaldo was a player with flair who would have entertained a Premier League crowd.
His club career in Europe was spent notably with Barcelona where he won LaLiga three times. He also won the Champions League with AC Milan.
Rivaldo won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 but is also remembered for his dive in the competition that got Turkey's Hakan Unsal sent off. This moment would not have gone down well had he done it in the Premier League, as English fans despise any form of cheating.