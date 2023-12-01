15 players we wish we got to see in the Premier League
The Premier League is widely regarded as the best division in the world. However, some of the best players have never played in the league. Here are the top 15 players we wish we got to see in the Premier League.
4. Ronaldo
We got to see Cristiano Ronaldo star for Manchester United in the Premier League. However, we never were graced by his namesake the Brazilian Ronaldo in the division.
Ronaldo was many supporters' favorite player for his performances in Brazil's 2002 World Cup victory. He played in Europe for PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and AC Milan.
He scored 118 goals in LaLiga and 58 in Serie A. It would have been interesting to see how many he could have got in the Premier League.