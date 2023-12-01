15 players we wish we got to see in the Premier League
The Premier League is widely regarded as the best division in the world. However, some of the best players have never played in the league. Here are the top 15 players we wish we got to see in the Premier League.
5. Neymar
Neymar is a player that divides opinion. He is still not yet retired but as he is now plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal, it is unlikely that we will see him in the Premier League.
Some just see Neymar as a 'YouTube' player, one with skills for show but not much substance. However, he has still won the Champions League and LaLiga twice with Barcelona. Neymar also won Ligue 1 five times with Paris Saint-Germain.
Neymar is also Brazil's all-time record goalscorer. Spanish and French soccer may have suited him better but we will probably never know how he could have got on in the Premier League.