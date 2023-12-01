15 players we wish we got to see in the Premier League
The Premier League is widely regarded as the best division in the world. However, some of the best players have never played in the league. Here are the top 15 players we wish we got to see in the Premier League.
6. Diego Maradona
As Diego Maradona did not retire until 1997, he could still have played in the Premier League era. Unfortunately, he would have been well past his prime, which is why he is so low down on this list.
Maradona is still one of the greatest players ever. He would not have been popular in England due to his handball against the Three Lions at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. However, if he could play like he did for Napoli in the Premier League, then he would have been a hit.
The Argentine did line up in a Tottenham Hotspur XI for Ossie Ardiles' testimonial against Inter Milan in 1986. This was the closest he ever got to playing club soccer in England.