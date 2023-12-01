15 players we wish we got to see in the Premier League
The Premier League is widely regarded as the best division in the world. However, some of the best players have never played in the league. Here are the top 15 players we wish we got to see in the Premier League.
7. Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski is also still not yet retired but he is now 35, so we will unlikely see him play in the Premier League.
This is a shame as the Poland international has been one of the best strikers in World soccer in recent years. He starred for Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and he is still scoring goals for Barcelona in LaLiga.
He came close to joining Blackburn Rovers in 2010. However, he was unable to travel due to volcanic ash clouds suspending flights to England. He instead joined Borussia Dortmund but it would have been fantastic to see him playing for Sam Allardyce at Blackburn.
If you are a Blackburn fan then you would be ruing the missed opportunites of signing Zinedine Zidane and Lewandowski.