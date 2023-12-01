15 players we wish we got to see in the Premier League
The Premier League is widely regarded as the best division in the world. However, some of the best players have never played in the league. Here are the top 15 players we wish we got to see in the Premier League.
8. Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema is now playing for Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. He is 35, so we will probably not see him grace the Premier League.
He was a great piece for Real Madrid where he scored over 200 goals and won the Champions League five times. He also won the Ballon d'Or as recently as 2022.
One regret of his career — apart from never playing in the Premier League — would be that he never won a major trophy with France. He was unfortunately involved in a scandal that led to him not being included in their 2018 side that won the World Cup in Russia.