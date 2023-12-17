2 QBs who should be benched for good after Week 15, 1 who should stay a starter
It's time to give up.
Jets should stick with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson is not worthy of being the New York Jets starting quarterback much longer, but Trevor Siemian isn't the answer and Brett Rypien isn't a more inspiring option.
Wilson was 4-of-11 against the Dolphins for 26 yards before suffering a head injury in the second quarter. He took four sacks and fumbled. Siemian replaced Wilson and threw two interceptions while also losing a fumble.
The Jets are stuck. The best option at quarterback is Aaron Rodgers, by far. But throwing Rodgers back into the firing line is also the worst decision the franchise could make.
Sunday's loss to the Dolphins made it very clear that this isn't a playoff-caliber team. The Texans' win over the Titans officially eliminating the Jets was a mercy.
Beyond the postseason big picture, the entirety of the season has also made it undeniable that the Jets' offensive line is a mess. Even if Rodgers is cleared from his Achilles injury, he's almost certain to aggravate it or pick up something new if he tries to play behind the line as currently constructed.
So New York needs to accept that the season is finished. Don't waste Rodgers on this mess. Let Wilson finish out the season if he's able to.